Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 48,587 Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Data by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 332,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 653,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 160,941 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. TheStreet raised shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

First Data stock remained flat at $$31.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

