Tobam Has $62.29 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,839 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 3.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

