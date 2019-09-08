Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Position Reduced by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 150.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

