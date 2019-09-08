Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

