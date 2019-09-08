Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

