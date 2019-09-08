TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and YoBit. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $146,822.00 and $318.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,052,762 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.