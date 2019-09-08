Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives $149.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

