Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,413 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 4.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Travelers Companies worth $112,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 222,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

