Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 511,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.32. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

