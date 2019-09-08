Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 128.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.