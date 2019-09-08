Trexquant Investment LP Has $300,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,841,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,329,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 390,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. Wedbush lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,404.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,395 shares of company stock worth $5,194,807. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.