Trexquant Investment LP Invests $308,000 in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 130,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,673,000 after buying an additional 269,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 873,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 369,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 154,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 484,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

