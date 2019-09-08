Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 38,825 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

NYSE:RES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.08.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.