Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Tripio has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.