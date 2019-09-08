Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,152 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,289,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 10,775,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.