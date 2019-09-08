Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,864 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 293,654 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 2,860,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,221. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

