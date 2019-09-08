Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 412,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 253,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 110,016 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,146,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $180,530,000 after buying an additional 543,416 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,266 shares of company stock worth $41,142,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

