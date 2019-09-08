Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The firm has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.