Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 125,906 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,906 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

