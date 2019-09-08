Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 20,440 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tyers Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 274.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $124,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,281,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 1,579,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.