Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 850,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,208. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.