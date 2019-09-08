UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of UGI worth $111,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 2,296.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 29.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in UGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 173,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $1,836,113. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

