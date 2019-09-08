Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $79,014.00 and $228.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

