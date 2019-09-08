Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million.

In other Unique Fabricating news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 23,500 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 10,300 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,883.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Unique Fabricating by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,427 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

