Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UPLD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

UPLD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.27. 339,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upland Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

