USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. 452,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,202. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $269,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,435. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

