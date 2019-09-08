USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $2,655,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,531,895.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,332 shares of company stock worth $12,012,088 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 142,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.