USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 390,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,374. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

