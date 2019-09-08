USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares during the quarter. USA Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.84% of USA Technologies worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $6,931,746.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of USAT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,037,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

