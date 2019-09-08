USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

