V-ID (VIDT) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $258,671.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.04309500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,560,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,713 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.