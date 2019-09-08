ValuEngine Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,438.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 35.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 102.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

