ValuEngine Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $237,842,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,682,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

