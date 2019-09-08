ValuEngine Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut QuickLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 274,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. QuickLogic has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in QuickLogic by 22.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

