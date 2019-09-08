ValuEngine Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 188,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,587,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,162.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,465 shares of company stock worth $43,689,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 931.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 487.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.