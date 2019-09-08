ValuEngine Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $85.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.98 per share, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,232.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,752 shares of company stock worth $3,329,184 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

