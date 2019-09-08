Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 161,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,155,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 419,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,805. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

