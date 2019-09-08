Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 182,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,003. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $138.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

