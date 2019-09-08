Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock remained flat at $$8.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 606,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,266. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $302.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Joan B. Hall sold 57,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $625,190.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $809,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,731 shares of company stock worth $3,348,955. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.