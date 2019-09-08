Veritable L.P. Acquires 535 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.12.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,038. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

