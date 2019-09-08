Veritable L.P. Acquires 851 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cerner by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

CERN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. 1,620,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,345 shares of company stock worth $9,172,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

