Veritable L.P. Acquires 88 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,611. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

