Veritable L.P. Buys 405 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,656. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.54. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $6,881,352. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

