Veritable L.P. Buys 955 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after acquiring an additional 473,385 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 367,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 1,960,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,832. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.