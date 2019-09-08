Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. 2,973,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,407. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

