Veritable L.P. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

