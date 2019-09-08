Veritable L.P. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 177,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

