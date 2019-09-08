Veritable L.P. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $88.69. 3,248,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

