Veritable L.P. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paypal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,979,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,760,000 after acquiring an additional 844,271 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 222,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,417 shares of company stock worth $11,185,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. 4,135,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,630. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

