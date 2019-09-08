Veritable L.P. Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 6,942,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

